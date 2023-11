Gibson made 26 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Kings on Friday.

The Ducks have lost five straight. Gibson has lost four of them. The glass slipper may be off for this early-season surprising team, but Gibson somehow manages to maintain solid numbers. He has a 2.64 GAA and .914 save percentage, despite a 4-8-0 record. If you need wins, you may need to look elsewhere.