Gibson stopped 36 of 37 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Gibson set the Ducks' franchise record for career saves with his performance, passing Guy Hebert. The 29-year-old Gibson is up to 11,837 saves in his 10-year NHL career. He's had plenty of chances to add to that total this season -- he's faced more shots than any goalie in the league this year despite ranking 13th in ice time. He has a 14-24-7 record with a 3.82 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 45 appearances. The Ducks' next game is at home Sunday versus the Predators.