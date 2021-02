Gibson turned aside 20 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Gibson struggled in two starts against the Blues, but a matchup with the Kings got him back on track. The Ducks also gave him three goals of support for just the second time in his 10 starts this year. Gibson improved to 4-4-2 with a 2.34 GAA and a .924 save percentage. The Ducks have a back-to-back versus the Sharks on Friday and Saturday, so expect Gibson and Ryan Miller to split the next two games.