Ducks' John Gibson: Gets little help in loss

Gibson turned aside 38 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vegas' final goal was scored into an empty net. Gibson had a frustrating afternoon, as giveaways by his defense and some bad bounces led to three of the goals against him, while the fourth was scored on a penalty shot. It's the 26-year-old's first regulation loss in four starts, but on the year he's 12-15-3 with a 2.89 GAA and .908 save percentage.