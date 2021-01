Gibson won't suit up for Wednesday's game against the Wild, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson's not dealing with an injury; he's simply getting the night off while Ryan Miller starts in the home net. Anthony Stolarz will serve as the backup. Gibson put together a 34-save shutout in Monday's win over the Wild, and he's accrued a .937 save percentage and a 1-1-1 record through three games.