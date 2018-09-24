Ducks' John Gibson: Gets nod versus Coyotes

Gibson will tend the twine for Monday's clash with Arizona, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Gibson has thus far sat out the Ducks' preseason contests, but it seems he will make his debut Monday. The Pittsburgh native set career highs last year in games (60), wins (31) and saves (1733) and should see a similar workload this year -- with the hope of producing back-to-back 30-plus win campaigns.

