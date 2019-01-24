Ducks' John Gibson: Gets pulled against Blues

Gibson allowed five goals on 31 shots before getting pulled with about 10 minutes left in regulation during a 5-1 loss to the Blues on Wednesday.

After going 11 games without a win, Gibson earned two much needed victories, but he was back on the wrong track Wednesday. In his defense, the Ducks played horrible hockey Wednesday night, getting outshot, 32-13. Gibson leads the league in saves and shots faced. He should continue to receive a ton of work and respond well to it, but there's going to be nights like this too. Gibson is 17-16-8 with a 2.74 GAA and .919 save percentage this season.