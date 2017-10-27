Ducks' John Gibson: Gets pulled in loss to Panthers

Gibson was pulled from Thursday's loss to the Panthers after giving up six goals on 17 shots.

A rare off night for Gibson, who has been excellent out of the gate this season. The disappointing relief appearance by Reto Berra is just further proof of how much the Ducks will be relying on Gibson this year. The 24-year-old is sporting a .916 save percentage in nine starts, and while he did get the tank Thursday, Gibson is still one of the most dependable fantasy netminders around. Chalk this up as a bad night and move on.