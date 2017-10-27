Ducks' John Gibson: Gets pulled in loss to Panthers
Gibson was pulled from Thursday's loss to the Panthers after giving up six goals on 17 shots.
A rare off night for Gibson, who has been excellent out of the gate this season. The disappointing relief appearance by Reto Berra is just further proof of how much the Ducks will be relying on Gibson this year. The 24-year-old is sporting a .916 save percentage in nine starts, and while he did get the tank Thursday, Gibson is still one of the most dependable fantasy netminders around. Chalk this up as a bad night and move on.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...