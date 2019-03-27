Ducks' John Gibson: Gets road start Tuesday
Gibson led his team out onto the ice Tuesday in Vancouver, so he'll scuff up the road crease for the contest.
Gibson brings some nice momentum into this one, having won five times in his past six games. He's allowed two goals three times and three goals three times in that stretch, setting a nice baseline for what can be expected from him against a Canucks team that ranks 21st in home scoring at 2.89 goals per game.
