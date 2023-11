Gibson will be in the home crease versus LA on Friday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Gibson is 4-7-0 but his peripherals have been outstanding this season as he has a 2.43 GAA and .921 save percentage. Gibson was 0-2-0 versus the Kings last season, giving up nine goals on 75 shots. The Kings are second in NHL scoring this season, averaging 3.94 goals per contest.