Ducks' John Gibson: Gets start Friday

Gibson will be the home starter against the Jets on Friday, KNX 1070 reports.

Ryan Miller is no longer on injured reserve, but the Ducks are still going with their workhorse Gibson in goal. Despite his owning a sturdy .924 save percentage, the Ducks allowing more shots on net per game than any team has left him with a 2.86 GAA.

