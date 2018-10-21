Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod

Gibson will tend twine in Saturday's game against the Golden Knights, Josh Cooper of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has started the season hot with a .948 save percentage and 4-1-1 record through six games. He's coming off three days of rest and draws a favorable matchup against the Golden Knights, who average just two goals per game to rank 28th in the league. He's a solid start in a large Saturday slate.

