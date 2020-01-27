Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod against Sharks
Gibson will be between the pipes on the road versus San Jose on Monday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson has given up four goals in five of his last seven appearances but did enter the All-Star break on a high note with a 33-save win over Nashville on Jan. 16. Given the team around him, the fact that Gibson is sporting a career-worst 2.96 GAA and .906 save percentage shouldn't come as a surprise. Last time Gibson squared off with the Sharks, he gave up five goals on 35 shots in a losing effort.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.