Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod against Sharks

Gibson will be between the pipes on the road versus San Jose on Monday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has given up four goals in five of his last seven appearances but did enter the All-Star break on a high note with a 33-save win over Nashville on Jan. 16. Given the team around him, the fact that Gibson is sporting a career-worst 2.96 GAA and .906 save percentage shouldn't come as a surprise. Last time Gibson squared off with the Sharks, he gave up five goals on 35 shots in a losing effort.