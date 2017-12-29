Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod for Friday's tilt

Gibson will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Flames, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has struggled recently, allowing at least three goals in three of his last four starts while posting a 1-2-1 record over that span. The American netminder will look to right the ship Friday and pick up his 12th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Flames team that's 9-4-4 on the road this campaign.