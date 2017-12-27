Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's match

Gibson will start between the posts in Wednesday's home game against Vegas, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 29 shots he faced en route to an impressive road victory and his first shutout of the season Saturday against the Penguins. The American netminder will look to stay sharp and acquire his 12th win of the campaign Wednesday in a tough home matchup with a Golden Knights team that's averaging 3.19 goals per game on the road this season, fourth in the NHL.