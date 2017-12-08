Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod Friday

Gibson will tend the twine against the Wild on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has just one victory in his last six outings along with a 3.46 GAA. While the Pittsburgh native is firmly cemented as the No. 1 netminder in Anaheim, his struggles -- combined with Ryan Miller's shutout performance against Ottawa on Wednesday -- could open the door for Gibson to see a few more starts down the stretch.

