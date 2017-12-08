Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod Friday
Gibson will tend the twine against the Wild on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson has just one victory in his last six outings along with a 3.46 GAA. While the Pittsburgh native is firmly cemented as the No. 1 netminder in Anaheim, his struggles -- combined with Ryan Miller's shutout performance against Ottawa on Wednesday -- could open the door for Gibson to see a few more starts down the stretch.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...