Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod Friday
Gibson will be the home starter for Friday's game against the Red Wings, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson has won seven out his last nine outings, accruing a .941 save percentage, 1.96 GAA and three shutouts in that span, and Wednesday's win over the Canucks marked a his career-best 26th win this season. A matchup with the Red Wings is a solid opportunity to keep stretching that career high, since Detroit ranks 29th in the league with 2.5 goals per game.
