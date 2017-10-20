Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod Friday

Gibson will guard the cage against the Canadiens on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson -- who has just two wins in six games -- should benefit from facing the Habs woeful offense which is averaging a league worst 1.43 goals per game. The netminder will be making his seventh consecutive start and may not get a rest day until Ryan Miller (wrist) is cleared to play.

