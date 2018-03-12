Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod Monday

Gibson will defend the cage in Monday's tilt against St. Louis, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

The Pittsburgh native will be well-rested for Monday's contest after he was given the day off when Anaheim played in Dallas on Friday. Already having made 50 appearances this season -- just two off from a career-high 52 that he logged a season ago -- Gibson seems to respond positively to rest at this point in the campaign. Since Dec. 23, Gibson has gone 4-0-1 with an eye-popping .951 save percentage in starts that followed games that he was rested for. Monday, though, Gibson will be taking on a Blues squad that put seven goals past the Kings in their last outing.