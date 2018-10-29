Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod Sunday
Gibson will start in goal Sunday against the visiting Sharks, Ducks PA announcer Phil Hulett reports.
After a hot start to the season, Gibson has gone three straight games without a win. However, take a look at his ratios -- which consist of a 2.28 GAA and .940 save percentage through nine outings -- and you will see that he's been on top of his game more often than not. Gibson's next challenger ranks second in shots per game (36.6), and 11th in scoring, with the Sharks converting 3.4 goals per contest.
