Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod

Gibson led his team onto the ice and will patrol the crease Sunday against San Jose, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson will draw his second straight start after returning from his lower body injury that cost him four games, and was sharp in his return Friday against Edmonton, stopping 30 of 32 shots. On the season Gibson has posted a .922 save percentage, ninth best in the NHL, but his last start against San Jose was one of his worst of the season -- he was tagged for five goals on just 22 shots. San Jose also averages the ninth most shots per game in the NHL (32.8) and sit in second place in the Pacific Division, and won't make it easy for the 24-year-old to collect his third straight victory.