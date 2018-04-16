Ducks' John Gibson: Gets the call for Game 3

Gibson will defend the cage for Monday's Game 3 in San Jose, NHL.com reports.

Despite the fact that the Ducks face a 2-0 hole in the series, Gibson hasn't necessarily been bad, posting a 3.04 GAA and .913 save percentage over the two games. After scoring a total of two goals in the series, Anaheim's offense will likely put together an energetic, desperate performance in Game 3. While Gibson will be hoping for some scoring support, he'll be facing shots from a Sharks team that posted an impressive 25-13-3 record while scoring 3.29 goals per contest at home this season.