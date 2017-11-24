Ducks' John Gibson: Gets the start Friday
Gibson will be the home starter against the Jets on Friday, KNX 1070 reports.
Ryan Miller is off injured reserve, but the Ducks are still going with their workhorse Gibson in goal. Despite having a .924 save percentage, the fact the Ducks have allowed more shots on net per game than any team has left him with a 2.86 GAA.
More News
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Finally succumbs to offensive onslaught•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Turns aside 50 shots against Panthers•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine against Florida•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 40 in win•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes versus Bruins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...