Ducks' John Gibson: Gets the start Friday

Gibson will be the home starter against the Jets on Friday, KNX 1070 reports.

Ryan Miller is off injured reserve, but the Ducks are still going with their workhorse Gibson in goal. Despite having a .924 save percentage, the fact the Ducks have allowed more shots on net per game than any team has left him with a 2.86 GAA.

