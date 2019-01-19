Ducks' John Gibson: Getting set for day game
Gibson will patrol the crease on the road against the Devils on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Gibson worked a 37-save shutout over the Wild on Thursday, putting an end to an 11-game winless stretch. He will now duke it out against a Devils team with a sterling 13-5-4 record at home.
