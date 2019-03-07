Ducks' John Gibson: Gives up five goals in loss
Gibson allowed five goals on 33 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Blues on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old finally snapped his five-game losing streak on Sunday, but this performance will shed any goodwill built up from that game. Gibson is now 1-6-0 with an .867 save percentage in seven games since Jan. 23. During that stretch, he also missed nine games because of an upper-body injury. Gibson's had an extremely rough season. He is 18-21-8 with a 2.92 GAA and .914 save percentage in 49 games.
