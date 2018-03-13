Ducks' John Gibson: Gives up four for second straight game

Gibson stopped just 19 of 23 shots Monday in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis, a loss that marked his second straight defeat.

When you only face 23 shots on the evening, you can't be giving up four goals and expect that you'll have a chance to win the game. Gibson's now given up eight goals in two games and isn't looking like the player he was just last week, when he shut out Washington. Prior to these two games, Gibson was playing very well, making it likely that this was just a temporary setback. Still, if you have other options, it might be best to look their way until Gibson gets back to playing to his potential.