Ducks' John Gibson: Gives up four goals

Gibson made 26 of 30 saves in Sunday's 4-2 preseason loss against Las Vegas.

Sunday was the first full game Gibson played during 2017-18 preseason, and it got off to a rough start as he allowed Las Vegas to score two first period goals. After recording a .924 save percentage last season, the All Star likely just needs a couple more preseason starts to get into midseason form. Even though Anaheim acquired Ryan Miller in the offseason, Gibson is still a near lock to start upwards of 50 games.