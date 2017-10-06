Ducks' John Gibson: Gives up four in comeback win

Gibson made 26 saves in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Gibson didn't make it easy on himself, but was able to start the season off on the right foot. While some coaches would have pulled their goaltender after falling behind 4-1 with 6:10 left in the second period, Randy Carlyle's trust in Gibson paid off as the 24-year-old netminder stiffened while Anaheim's offense came to life with four unanswered goals. If he can stay healthy, GIbson should blow by last season's career highs in wins (25) and appearances (52).