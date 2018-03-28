Ducks' John Gibson: Gives up three goals in loss
Gibson allowed three goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Canucks.
Gibson has now allowed at least three goals in each of his last three starts. The 24-year-old has still only managed two losses in his last seven appearances, sporting a 30-18-7 record with a .925 save percentage. The Ducks are in a fierce battle for playoff position right now and Gibson makes for a terrific fantasy play whenever he's called upon.
