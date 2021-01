Gibson stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Gibson had a shutout going deep into the third period, but William Karlsson tied the game with 1:22 left in regulation and Max Pacioretty won it for Vegas seven seconds into overtime. Consider this an improvement for Gibson, who has now allowed six goals in two games. He should be ready to go again when the Ducks host the Wild on Monday.