Gibson (upper body) is set to back up Lukas Dostal in Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Gibson exited the Ducks' game versus the Hurricanes on Thursday with an upper-body injury, but it appears that was more of a precautionary measure. While he won't start Saturday, he could be an option for Monday's matinee contest against the Panthers.