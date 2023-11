Gibson (upper body) will get the starting nod at home against Vegas on Sunday.

Gibson missed one game with an upper-body issue but will be back in action Sunday. The 30-year-old netminder is 1-3-0 with a .902 save percentage and a 2.82 GAA in five appearances this season. In two home starts this year, he coughed up five goals on 49 shots while losing both. Gibson has a tough matchup against the Golden Knights, who currently rank third in the league in goals scored per game.