Gibson stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Gibson head into the All-Star break with three wins over his last six outings. In that span, he's allowed 17 goals. The 30-year-old has had some ups and downs behind an inexperienced defense, posting a 10-19-1 record with a 3.05 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 32 appearances. Gibson will be greeted with a tough task coming out of the Ducks' bye week, as they'll host the Oilers on Feb. 9.