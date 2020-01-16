Ducks' John Gibson: Guarding cage against Preds

Gibson will patrol the blue paint on the road versus Nashville on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has earned just one victory in his last seven outings, as he is 1-5-1 with a 3.41 GAA and .896 save percentage. In five of those contests, the Pittsburgh native allowed four goals to find the back of the net. Even with his recent slump, the 26-year-old continues to see the bulk of the workload despite having veteran Ryan Miller waiting in the wings.