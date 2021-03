Gibson will get the starting nod for Monday's home matchup against the Kings.

Gibson is 0-6-2 over his last eight outings with a 3.53 GAA and .876 save percentage. After a strong first month, his season save percentage is now in danger of falling under .900. He'll look to snap the losing streak against Los Angeles on Monday. In his lone start against the Kings this season, he allowed one goal on 21 shots in a victory.