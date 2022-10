Gibson will get the starting nod for Monday's road game against the Rangers, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

It's been a rough start to the year for Gibson who's allowed nine goals on 75 shots through two games. The 29-year-old yielded four goals on 38 shots in his lone appearance against the Rangers last season. To begin the 2021-22 campaign, Gibson coughed up at least four goals in four of his first seven outings.