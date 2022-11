Gibson will get the starting nod Sunday at home against Seattle, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

After dropping three straight decisions, Gibson turned in one of his best outings of the year, stopping 41 of 43 shots in a win over the Rangers. The 29-year-old netminder now owns a 4.00 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 16 contests. However, Gibson is sporting a .920 save percentage through seven home appearances.