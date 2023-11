Gibson will get the starting nod at home against the Sharks on Sunday.

Despite his 2-4-0 record, Gibson has been very consistent so far this season. He's allowed three or fewer goals in each of his seven appearances, resulting in a 2.41 GAA and a .921 save percentage. He's been even better at home with a .931 save percentage in four games. Gibson will look to keep the momentum rolling against the NHL's lowest-scoring team.