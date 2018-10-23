Ducks' John Gibson: Guarding cage Tuesday

Gibson will be in goal for Tuesday's road matchup with Chicago, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has been stellar to start the season, as he is 4-2-1 with one shutout and a .949 save percentage. The Pittsburgh native figures to once again hit the 50-game threshold this year and could even push for 60 as he did in 2017-18.

