Gibson will patrol the blue paint in Friday's home contest against the Sharks, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has given up at least three goals in 10 straight starts, going 1-7-2 with a 3.81 and .869 save percentage in the process. In two starts against San Jose this season, the 27-year-old has coughed up seven goals on 59 shots in a pair of losses. He'll look to turn things around against a Sharks team that averaged just 2.70 goals per game.