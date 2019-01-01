Ducks' John Gibson: Guarding crease Monday

Gibson will face the Lightning at home Monday.

Gibson is looking for his first win since Dec. 17, but his chances don't look too bright in a matchup against the most lethal offense in hockey. In his last start, he was rocked for five goals on 30 shots against Arizona on Saturday, dropping his save percentage to a season-low .924. Gibson should continue posting solid numbers throughout the year, but Monday is certainly a tough matchup to trust him in.