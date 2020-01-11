Ducks' John Gibson: Guarding crease Saturday
Gibson will patrol the blue paint in Chicago on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson will start for the 13th time in the last 16 games for the Ducks. During that span, he's recorded a 3.02 GAA and .900 save percentage alongside a 5-6-1 record. The 26-year-old allowed two goals on 26 shots in his last contest against the Stars on Thursday.
