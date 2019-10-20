Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Guarding crease Sunday

Gibson will defend the home net against Calgary on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has been tremendous this season with a .941 save percentage and 1.85 GAA. He's allowed two or fewer goals in five of his six starts. Even if Anaheim cools off after its scorching 6-2-0 start, the 26-year-old will remain a must-start at all times.

