Ducks' John Gibson: Guarding crease Thursday
Gibson will be in goal on the road against the Senators on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson returns to the blue paint after having gotten the hook his last time out. The Pittsburgh native has given up 16 goals in his previous three contests and has just two wins in his last 16 appearances. While it's hard to put all the blame on Gibson given the team's lackluster offense, which is averaging a league-worst 2.26 goals, the netminder has not performed well this season and could miss the 25-win mark for the first time since 2015-16.
