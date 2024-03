Gibson will be in net Tuesday on the road against Chicago, per Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Gibson struggled in his last start Friday, allowing six goals on 36 shots in a 6-2 loss to Dallas. The 30-year-old has posted an .896 save percentage and a 13-21-2 record in 40 games played. He will have a favorable matchup against Chicago who is dead last in goals per game at 2.11.