Gibson will protect the home goal Tuesday against Buffalo, per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Gibson has one victory over his past seven outings, stopping 175 of 201 shots during that stretch. In 29 games this season, he has registered a mark of 8-19-0 with a 3.10 GAA and an .899 save percentage. The Sabres sit 25th in the league with 2.91 goals per contest this campaign.