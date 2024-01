Gibson will protect the home goal Wednesday against San Jose, per Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Gibson stopped 40 of 44 shots in his last start against Dallas in a 4-3 overtime loss Thursday. The 30-year-old has put together a solid year, recording a .900 save percentage and a total of 803 saves in 31 games. He will try to secure his 10th win of the season in a highly-favorable home matchup with a Sharks team that is 5-19-2 on the road this year.