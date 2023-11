Gibson will protect the home net Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, per Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Gibson is coming off a 30-save performance in Sunday's 4-2 win over Vegas. In six games this season, he has posted a 2-3-0 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the league this campaign with 3.60 goals per game.