Gibson will tend to the home crease Tuesday against Detroit. Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has lost his past three outings, allowing 15 goals on 132 shots. He has a 2-8-1 record this season with a 4.47 GAA and an .888 save percentage. Gibson gave up five goals on 41 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Red Wings on Oct. 23.