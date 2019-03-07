Ducks' John Gibson: Guarding goal Wednesday

Gibson will defend the home net Wednesday against the Blues, Ducks PA announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Gibson took off the front end of a back-to-back set Tuesday against the Coyotes, but he gets the nod Wednesday for what should be the tougher of the two matchups. He'll at least get to face the Blues on home ice, where he sports a 2.72 GAA and a .914 save percentage to go along with his 10-7-7 record. St. Louis has also hit a minor skid recently, losing three of their last four games. The Blues have also notched two or fewer goals in six straight games, so Gibson could sneak on to daily radars as a value play.